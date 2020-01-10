Chase suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Muscoy, authorities say

MUSCOY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting that occurred at the end of a vehicle chase Thursday night in Muscoy, authorities said.The shooting happened about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Blake and Otto streets, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Juan Ayon-Ruiz of Yucaipa, was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said. No deputies were injured.Authorities say deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a Buick Ranier for reckless driving on the eastbound 210 Freeway near Highland Avenue at about 9:29 p.m. The driver fled at a high rate of speed, exiting the freeway in Muscoy."The driver veered off the roadway and struck a mailbox. As deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop, the driver reversed his vehicle and rammed the patrol car, at which time a deputy involved shooting occurred," the sheriff's department said in a news release.When deputies went to check on the suspect following the shooting, they found a 2-year-old boy inside the car who was had not been restrained in a car seat, the sheriff's department said. He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Nicholas Clark, Specialized Investigations Division - Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589, or to stay anonymous, contact WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.