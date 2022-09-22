Driver of stolen SUV leads deputies on high-speed chase through southeast LA County: WATCH LIVE

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- The driver of a stolen SUV on Wednesday afternoon was leading sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase through southeast Los Angeles County, authorities said.

The pursuit made its way on surface streets through the cities of Vernon and Huntington Park before entering Boyle Heights.

At one point as many as half a dozen L.A. County sheriff's patrol vehicles were behind the Jeep Cherokee as the speeding driver remained elusive.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers joined the chase as it became more and more dangerous, with the suspect narrowly avoiding pedestrians in crosswalks and innocent motorists in rush-hour traffic.

A spike strip was deployed at one point, but it was unclear if any of the SUV's tires were punctured as a result.

After driving into downtown L.A.'s fashion district, the driver jumped out of the vehicle as it was still moving and made a run for it near the Santee Alley. The SUV crashed into a nearby light pole.

No law enforcement personnel were immediately at the scene, apparently because they had transitioned into surveillance mode due to the suspect's erratic driving and high speeds.

Details of when and where the vehicle was stolen were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.