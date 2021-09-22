Jeffrey Fire: Blaze erupts in Chatsworth, covering surrounding area with smoke

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3983625" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you happen to inhale wildfire smoke, you could be breathing in all kinds of dangerous things, according to AccuWeather.

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted in Chatsworth, covering the surrounding area with thick smoke as firefighters battled the blaze Wednesday afternoon.The blaze, dubbed the Jeffrey Fire, erupted near 22560 West Jeffrey Mark Court around 4 p.m. The blaze has grown to about five acres.The fire erupted on a rocky terrain in light-to-medium brush. Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed smoke from the fire blanketing nearby neighborhoods.The Los Angeles County Fire Department and LAFD both responded to the blaze.