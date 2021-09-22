Jeffrey Fire: Blaze erupts in Chatsworth, covering surrounding area with smoke

The blaze, dubbed the Jeffrey Fire, erupted near 22560 West Jeffrey Mark Court around 4 p.m. The blaze has grown to about five acres.
The fire erupted on a rocky terrain in light-to-medium brush. Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed smoke from the fire blanketing nearby neighborhoods.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department and LAFD both responded to the blaze.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
VIDEO: What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health