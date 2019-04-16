Chatsworth couple killed in murder-suicide, young children found unharmed

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A couple was killed in a murder-suicide Sunday, and their two young children were found unharmed inside the condo in Chatsworth.

Los Angeles police said they responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired at about 4:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of Foster Lane.

When they entered the condo, they discovered a man and woman dead in the upstairs bedroom, both due to gunshot wounds. Los Angeles City Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced both dead at scene.

Their two young children were not physically injured and were admitted into a local area hospital for observation. They are in custody of Department of Children's Family Services, police said.

Detectives revealed that the suspect (husband) shot the victim (wife) as she lay in bed. The suspect then shot himself. The victim was 38 years old and the suspect was a 46-year-old man.
