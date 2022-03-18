disney+ streaming service

Family love and acceptance celebrated in new Disney+ comedy 'Cheaper by the Dozen'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Cheaper by the Dozen' celebrates the joy of blended families

HOLLYWOOD -- Hollywood turned into a "family night" in honor of the premiere of the new Disney+ movie "Cheaper by the Dozen". The film is a new look at the story that was first a classic book, then on the big screen in 1950... and then again in 2003.

This time around, the "dozen" takes an updated look at what a large family can look like. Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union star in this latest remake of a Mom, Dad, and ten kids!

"Ten is like somewhere between wrangling cats and chaos!" said Union.

Union and Braff play the parents of a blended family with ten children... a several pets. With that many young ones around, it fell on the movie mom and dad to keep things in control. Well, one of them anyway.

"We had to kind of take on parental roles. Gabrielle has children, I don't, so she was more of the 'bad cop.' I was more 'good cop', fun Uncle Zach. I'd get them all riled up, she'd be like 'Zach stop! Calm them down get them on their marks!" said Braff.

In this version of the story, every child in the family is celebrated for his or her uniqueness.

"When you have a blended family you don't announce it. When you walk into 'Denny's' it's not like 'hello!' You just exist and we should all be able to exist as we are without offering qualifiers," said Union.

"I think the goal was let's make everyone feel represented and seen," said Braff.

"What I learned in my own life is you can't 'one size fits all' any kid. You have to meet each child where they are at," said Union. "And it's not our job to force our hopes and dreams on them; it's our job to listen when they tell us who they are."

"Cheaper by the Dozen" debuts on Disney+ Friday, March 18th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionfamilydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
It's been a big year so far for 'West Side Story' star Ariana DeBose
Disney+ to introduce ad-supported subscription offering in late 2022
Friends, family and a red panda: Inside Disney-Pixar's 'Turning Red'
What to watch in March on TV, streaming
TOP STORIES
Driver in custody after LAPD chase of stolen Mercedes
3 thieves caught on video snatching purses from Fontana TJ Maxx store
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot
$400 gas rebate proposed by California lawmakers amid high gas prices
13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says
2 Inland Empire hotels to be transformed into housing for homeless
4 women accuse Guess co-founder Paul Marciano of sexual misconduct
Show More
Chemical spill in Atwater Village caused by valve rupture: Officials
Video: Pump not dispensing gas while price ticker keeps charging
Alleged peeping Tom caught on camera in Orange County
Beloved Compton baseball coach shot, players rally in support
Teen possibly kidnapped in own car from Walmart parking lot: police
More TOP STORIES News