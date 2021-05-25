Crash sends car into front window of Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena

By ABC7.com staff
Car crashes into front of Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena is closed Tuesday after a car smashed through the restaurant's glass front.

Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue around 6 a.m., sending one sedan careening backwards into the front glass of the building.

Firefighters say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crews are evaluating the restaurant and building for structural stability.

That particular Cheesecake Factory - located at a busy intersection in the popular Old Pasadena district - was also the site of a similar crash in 2017, as well as an explosion.

On Feb. 2, 2017, a man threw a homemade device into the restaurant, setting off an explosion that frightened diners but did not cause any serious injuries.

Man sets off explosive at Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena

A man threw a homemade explosive device into the Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena, setting off an explosion that sent frightened diners fleeing but caused no serious injuries, officials said.



On Tuesday, a FBI spokesperson confirmed the suspect is still outstanding in the explosion.

A few days after that incident, two cars crashed at the nearby intersection, sending one of the vehicles careening into the glass.

Car slams into front of Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena

