Strong pool chemical smell prompts evacuation of San Jacinto homes

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (CNS) -- A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes.

At 2:21 a.m., a strong chemical odor was reported in the 800 block of Shaver Street, the Riverside County Fire Department reported.

Firefighters located pool chemicals leaking from a large shipping container. A hazardous materials team and cleanup crews were sent to the scene.

WATCH NOW ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel

At about 8 a.m., an evacuation order was issued for homes east of Hewitt Street, south of Seventh Avenue, north of Shaver Street and west of Camino Los Banos.

A care and reception center was established at San Jacinto High School at 500 Idyllwild Drive, Cal Fire officials said.

At around 10:20 a.m., an evacuation warning was issued for the area of south of Main Street, west of San Jacinto Avenue, north of Esplanade and east of Ramona Expressway.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.