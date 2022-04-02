Community & Events

Torrance hosts 9th annual Cherry Blossom Festival for the first time since the pandemic

This will be the city of Torrance's ninth year hosting, back after a two-year absence due to the start of the pandemic.
By
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Cherry blossoms are often seen as a symbol of renewal and the city of Torrance plans to join in the celebration with its annual Cherry Blossom Festival.

"We had this week a little bit of rain and it just brings down the petals flying down," said Pat Furey, Torrance's mayor. "It looks almost like pink snow coming down, sticking on the cars. It's a really great event."

This will be the city of Torrance's ninth year hosting the Festival. It's back after a two-year absence due to the start of the pandemic.

"What we're finding is that people are really ready to come back and enjoy themselves," said Michael Field, a cultural services manager for the city. "What better setting than at Columbia Park in Torrance."

Mayor Pat Furey said Torrance held its first Cherry Blossom Festival in 2011 after the devastating earthquake and tsunami in Japan, and it was a great way to bring the community together and offer some comfort.

He's hoping the festival continues to do that for the community.

"This brings everybody out to celebrate our diversity and to celebrate our togetherness," Furey said. "I think in these times of troubles that we have across the world, it's really a good thing to get together and to explore all the great things that we share as opposed to the things we disagree upon."

Besides the beautiful blooms, there will be multicultural performances, food trucks and other activities like face painting at this family friendly festival.

"This year we're really excited to have our Taiko Drummers. We'll have a Korean cultural dance and a variety of pan-Asian performances," Field said. "We'll have authentic Japanese dance. There will also be a variety of music and other performances that everyone will enjoy."

The festival is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Columbia Park in Torrance.

