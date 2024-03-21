11-year-old Chicago boy stabbed to death while protecting his pregnant mom from attacker

Chicago police said 11-year-old Jayden Perkins tried to protect his mother from the attacker before he was killed.

Chicago police said Crosetti Brand was released on parole the day before stabbing Jayden Perkins and his mother in Edgewater on Wednesday.

CHICAGO -- Eleven-year-old Chicago boy Jayden Perkins was stabbed to death while protecting his pregnant mother. The 33-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds, but she and her unborn child are expected to survive.

The suspected attacker, identified as 37-year-old Crosetti Brand, was released on parole just one day before the attack, which happened in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue in Edgewater last week.

Jayden's mother had an order of protection against Brand. Police say the two had a relationship 15 years ago but wouldn't provide any more details.

When police arrived at the scene of the crime, they found Jayden with an injury to his chest. Investigators said the boy tried to protect his mom before he was killed.

Video evidence showed Brand running from the scene with the knife used in the attack, according to Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti. He was taken into custody hours after the stabbing,

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said it was a crime, "that should never happened."

"This mom's life is now forever changed. Along with being brutally attacked, stabbed multiple times, dealing with that trauma, she has to face the fact that she will never see, touch, hug her 11-year-old son," Snelling said.

Snelling said Brand was on parole after being sentenced to prison for 16 years for a home invasion and was on electronic monitoring.

"Paroled and placed on electronic monitoring last October. While he was on parole, he threatened the female victim via text and also showed up at her home. He was sent back to prison in February for this parole violation," said Ursitti.

When Brand appeared in court last Friday, family members of the victims attempted to charge at the man, which led to a fight with deputies in the courtroom and arrests.

The suspect was charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, three counts of home invasion with a dangerous weapon, one count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of aggravated domestic battery, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count of violation of a prior order of protection and one issuance of a warrant for a parole violation.

"There should be confidence in the criminal justice system and we would hope that incidents are rare," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said. "However rare, this is horrific and we need to do an evaluation, particularly in this case and others, to ensure that there were no gaps in the justice system that will allow for a dangerous offender to commit the acts that he did. And as you heard the superintendent say, that there are questions and questions that need to be examined and truthfully answered so that we can prevent something like this from happening in the future."

Court records revealed Brand had a prior home invasion conviction, and he previously violated multiple orders of protection, including an order of protection presently in place involving Jayden's mother.

The state also said Brand was captured on surveillance video multiple times Wednesday, including leaving a CTA train after the alleged attack.

Jayden's mother is still being treated in the hospital and remains in critical condition. Her 6-year-old son was also present during the stabbing and was not injured, according to court records.

Family and friends of the victims gathered with heavy hearts last week at the Edgewater apartment building,

A support fund been set up for Perkins' family, 48th Ward Alderwoman Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth said. Over $50,000 has already been raised.