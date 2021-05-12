chick-fil-a

Chick-fil-A is facing a sauce shortage

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

Chick-fil-A is facing a sauce shortage

PHILADELPHIA -- The supply chain shortage just got fowl: Chick-fil-A is limiting the number of sauces it's giving out to customers because of limited stock.

The chicken chain said Wednesday that industry-wide supply chain issues, which are affecting essentially every aspect of the economy, has resulted in a "shortage of select items" that Chick-fil-A serves, including sauces.

RELATED: So many shortages! List of major consumer goods affected by supply chain interruptions

In response, Chick-fil-A is only giving customers one dipping sauce cup per item ordered at many of its 2,600 US restaurants.

"We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience," the company said in a statement.

The chain said it's working to fix the sauce supply problems as quickly as possible.

Fast food restaurants have been hit especially hard in recent months with both a labor shortage and supply chain issues. For example, ketchup packets have come in short supply amid heightened demand. Heinz recently announced a 25% increase in production.

The fried chicken wars are putting a strain on the poultry population. Major chains, including KFC, Buffalo Wild Wings and Wingstop, are "paying steep prices" for chicken and suppliers are having trouble keeping up demand because of difficulties attracting workers.

Luckily for Chick-fil-A, the company says it hasn't been affected by the chicken shortage.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchick fil afast food restaurantu.s. & worldchickenconsumer
CHICK-FIL-A
Chick-fil-A manager saves drive-thru vaccination site
Chick-fil-A files lawsuit against 17 top poultry producers
Chick-fil-A selling its sauces in stores for good cause
Baby girl, rescued calf pose for Chick-fil-A-themed photoshoot
TOP STORIES
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News