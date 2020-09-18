Mother, boyfriend arrested for child abuse after infant sustains brain injury, severe burns in IE

BARTSOW, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities announced Friday the arrest of a mother and her boyfriend, an active duty Army service member at Fort Irwin, for allegedly causing severe injuries to the woman's 4-month-old son.The victim was trasnported from Weed Army Community Hospital in Fort Irwin to Loma Linda University Medical Center on Monday after investigators found him unresponsive, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff. He suffered a brain injury as well as second- and third-degree burns, authorities say.Medical staff ruled his injuries "consistent with non-accident trauma child abuse," according to officials.The mother, identified as 20-year-old Heaven Ramirez, was arrested Tuesday along with her live-in boyfriend, 23-year-old Elisha Jones.Ramirez is being held on $1 million bail, and Jones is being held on $500,000.The child remained hospitalized in critical condition at Loma Linda Medical Center as of Friday morning.