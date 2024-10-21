24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Child among 4 killed after helicopter crashes into Houston radio tower: Police

No one on the ground was injured, officials said.

ByT. Michelle Murphy
Monday, October 21, 2024 10:50AM
Houston helicopter crash: 4 dead, including a child, after helicopter crashes into radio tower
A helicopter that crashed into a radio tower in Houston, Texas, Sunday left four people killed, including a child, officials said.

HOUSTON -- A helicopter that crashed into a radio tower in Houston, Texas, Sunday left four people killed, including a child, officials said.

The crash happened at approximately 7:54 p.m. local time, when a private aircraft struck radio tower in Houston's Second Ward, Houston police said in a press conference Sunday night.

Moment helicopter crashes into radio tower in Houston, Texas

All four of the individuals killed were aboard the helicopter and no one on the ground was injured in the crash, officials said.

No residences and structures were impacted except for the radio tower, police said, but noted the fire that erupted from the crash spanned two to three blocks.

The location of the crash was cited as the intersection of Engelke Street and N. Ennis Street, just five minutes away from Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros.

Houston Fire Department officials extinguished the fire after the crash.

The crash is being investigated by Houston authorities, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

