South LA mother arrested for death of 4-year-old daughter resulting from child abuse

A South Los Angeles mother has been arrested in the child-abuse death of her 4-year-old daughter, police say.
The young girl, Eternity Smith, was brought to a Los Angeles hospital Tuesday night and was pronounced dead there, officials say. Hospital staff notified police of a suspicious death and detectives with the LAPD's Abused Child Section investigated.

What they found out led them to arrest the girl's mother, Akira Keyshell Smith, 34, and book her for child abuse resulting in death.

Police took the girl's three siblings into protective custody and released them to the county Department of Children and Family Services.

Smith was being held on $1 million bail.
