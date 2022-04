PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies need your help to find a boy's parents.They found him Thursday wandering a homeless encampment by the Los Angeles River near the 710 and 105 freeways in Paramount.Deputies say the boy was found with a man.They think the child's name is Anthony.Deputies want to hear from anyone who may know the boy or his parents.If you have any information, please contact Lakewood Station Watch Commander at (562)-623-3500 or Detective Delgado at (562)-254-6176.