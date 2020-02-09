5-year-old, man critically injured in deadly crash in Montclair

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people, including a 5-year-old boy, were fighting for their lives Sunday morning following a possible DUI crash in Montclair that left two people dead.

Police were investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of Howard Street and Ramona Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Two people were killed in the collision, which left two vehicles severely damaged. Video of the scene showed what appeared to be an SUV on its roof with a trail of debris leading to a sedan that sustained significant damage to its driver side.

The two people inside the sedan were killed in the crash, and the 5-year-old was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to Montclair police.

A man in the other vehicle was also hospitalized in critical condition.

Detectives will be investigating if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

The intersection where the crash occurred was closed for several hours but was expected to reopen Sunday morning.
