5-year-old, man critically injured in deadly crash in Montclair

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people, including a 5-year-old boy, were fighting for their lives Sunday morning following a possible DUI crash in Montclair that left two people dead.Police were investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of Howard Street and Ramona Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.Two people were killed in the collision, which left two vehicles severely damaged. Video of the scene showed what appeared to be an SUV on its roof with a trail of debris leading to a sedan that sustained significant damage to its driver side.The two people inside the sedan were killed in the crash, and the 5-year-old was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to Montclair police.A man in the other vehicle was also hospitalized in critical condition.Detectives will be investigating if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the collision.The intersection where the crash occurred was closed for several hours but was expected to reopen Sunday morning.