22-year-old Santa Ana man arrested for allegedly molesting 13-year-old girl he met online

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Santa Ana man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl he met online, and police are urging any other possible victims to come forward.Brayan Padilla-Gomez, 22, was arrested Thursday night following a sting operation, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. He was booked for kidnapping and multiple child molestation charges, and bail was set at $1 million.The alleged victim told police they met on Instagram during October of last year."Padilla-Gomez picked up the victim and drove her to his home, where he sexually assaulted her and video recorded the incident," police said in a news release.Police say he then sent that video to the victim's friend, also a minor, and attempted to meet her with the "intent to engage in sex acts and provide her drugs."The 13-year-old girl became aware of the video after speaking to her friend and called the police.Authorities believe there may be other victims and are being asked to contact detectives at 714-245-8706 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.