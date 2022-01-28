22-year-old Santa Ana man arrested for allegedly molesting 13-year-old girl he met online

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 11am - January 28, 2022

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Santa Ana man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl he met online, and police are urging any other possible victims to come forward.

Brayan Padilla-Gomez, 22, was arrested Thursday night following a sting operation, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. He was booked for kidnapping and multiple child molestation charges, and bail was set at $1 million.

The alleged victim told police they met on Instagram during October of last year.

"Padilla-Gomez picked up the victim and drove her to his home, where he sexually assaulted her and video recorded the incident," police said in a news release.

Police say he then sent that video to the victim's friend, also a minor, and attempted to meet her with the "intent to engage in sex acts and provide her drugs."

Santa Ana man arrested for allegedly molesting 13-year-old girl he met online



The 13-year-old girl became aware of the video after speaking to her friend and called the police.

Authorities believe there may be other victims and are being asked to contact detectives at 714-245-8706 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.



City News Service contributed to this report. The video in the media player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countyarrestsex abuse against childrenkidnappingmolestationteenagersexual assault
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman who molested 10-year-old as teen sentenced to juvenile facility
LA County appears to have passed peak of omicron surge, officials say
WATCH LIVE AT 2PM: 49ers-Rams NFC Championship Game preview
Diego Verdaguer, Argentine singer-songwriter, dies of COVID at 70
Assistant fire chief arrested for allegedly impersonating officer
Riverside County cold case victim was likely a mom, investigators say
10 injured in PA bridge collapse; human chain formed to help
Show More
Full closure of WB 91 Freeway in Corona rescheduled for this weekend
Child vaccine rates alarmingly low as doctors contend with COVID surge
Moderna launches trial for HIV vaccine that uses mRNA technology
Police capture murder suspect after large-scale search in NoHo
How school administrators are trying to tackle increase in teen vaping
More TOP STORIES News