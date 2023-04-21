Child molestation suspect arrested in OC, allegedly groomed babysitters to bring victims to hotels

A child molestation suspect arrested in Huntington Beach allegedly groomed women to babysit young children and bring them to hotels, authorities said.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A child molestation suspect arrested in Huntington Beach allegedly groomed women to babysit young children and bring them to hotels, where he victimized them, authorities said Friday.

Jason Valentine Esparza, 57, was taken into custody on April 7 and was being held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to the Orange County district attorney's office.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying additional victims of Esparza, who is accused of sexually assaulting children over several decades, the D.A.'s office said in a news release.

Esparza is charged with three felony counts of attempted oral copulation or sexual penetration of a child 10 years old or younger and two felony counts of attempted forcible lewd act on a child under the age of 14.

The Huntington Beach Police Department began investigating Esparza after receiving an anonymous cyber-tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children program in September 2022.

"During the eight-month investigation, HBPD Crimes Against Persons Unit detectives began communicating with Esparza while posing as an adult female who was babysitting a 4-year-old girl," prosecutors said in a statement. "During those communications, Esparza is accused of expressing his desire to perform very specific sexual acts on the child."

On April 7, Esparza was told that the child was at a Huntington Beach hotel room, authorities said. He was arrested by undercover detectives when he entered the room.

"Someone who preys on the innocence of children for their own sexual gratification is a monster of indescribable evil," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. "To plot, to calculate, and methodically carry out sexual attacks on unconscious children is something that can only be dreamt of and carried out by the sickest of minds."

Esparza, who is originally from Warren, Ohio, also has connections to Huntington Beach, Long Beach, and Fullerton, according to investigators.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 28, and faces a maximum sentence of 16 years and four months if convicted on all counts.

Anyone with information about Esparza is asked to call the Huntington Beach Police Department WeTip Hotline at (714) 375-5066. Anonymous tips can also be made to OC Crime Stoppers by calling (855) TIP-OCCS (1-855-847-6227).