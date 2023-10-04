An employee with the Los Angeles County Public Works department was arrested on suspicion of producing, possessing and distributing child pornography.

LA County employee arrested for child pornography after search warrant served at Redlands home

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- An employee with the Los Angeles County Public Works department was arrested on suspicion of producing, possessing and distributing child pornography.

Steven Frasher, 62, was arrested Tuesday after detectives with the San Bernardino Police Department served a search warrant at his home in the city of Redlands. The department said it obtained the warrant after receiving an online tip.

Authorities say Frasher had numerous illicit images depicting child sex abuse on his electronic devices.

He was booked into a local jail and is now awaiting a court appearance.

In a statement, the L.A. County Public Works department confirmed he is an employee.

"Beyond that, the County of Los Angeles is prohibited from discussing any potential or pending personnel matter related to any of its employees," the statement read.