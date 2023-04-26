VIDEO: Child with autism rescued from train tracks near New York City

Five Metro-North Railroad employees were formally commended by the MTA this week for rescuing a 3-year-old boy who wandered onto train tracks.

Five Metro-North Railroad employees were formally commended by the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) this week for rescuing a 3-year-old boy who wandered onto train tracks in Tarrytown, New York on April 6.

Locomotive Engineer William Kennedy was operating a southbound Hudson Line train when he noticed an object on the tracks.

He said he soon realized a young child and sent out an emergency radio communication to all nearby train crews.

One of the employees ran 40 yards, scooping up the child and bringing him on board the train.

The child's parents had called police and were desperately looking for their 3-year-old son with autism.

The family was reunited in an emotional hug.