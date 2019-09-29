Society

Drag queen reads to children, promotes literacy at Los Angeles Public Library

Eagle Rock, CA (KABC) -- Dozens of kids gathered around and listened to Pickle read stories promoting themes of love, self-expression, and acceptance as part of the Los Angeles Public Library's fifth installment of Drag Queen Story Hour Saturday.

Pickle read at the Eagle Rock branch library and said the themes are important to him as a drag performer.

Pickle has been with Drag Queen Story Hour for two and a half years. He told Eyewitness News the program is all about "joy and reading" and believes the program can teach children empathy and being comfortable in their own skin.

The children's librarian at the branch said there has been growing popularity for the program and that they will host Drag Queen Story Hour again.
