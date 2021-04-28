health

Children's Hospital LA kicks off its inaugural 'Thank a Caregiver' initiative

EMBED <>More Videos

Children's Hospital Los Angeles kicks off its inaugural Thank a Caregiver initiative by inviting supporters to send thank you cards in honor of National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Children's Hospital Los Angeles is inviting supporters to participate in its inaugural 'Thank a Caregiver' initiative in honor of National Nurses Week, May 6-12, and National Hospital Week, May 9-15.

Individuals may go to chla.org/givethanks and create a thank you note to be shared with CHLA caregivers.

Supporters may choose from three designs and write a personal message of thanks to CHLA's compassionate pediatric caregivers whose commitment to caring for sick, injured and hospitalized children did not waver during the pandemic.

The initiative runs April 26 - May 14.

As part of the initiative, participants will have the opportunity to make contributions in support of the hospital. Ace Hardware has made a $100,000 gift to match donations in support of this effort.

Throughout the initiative, the cards and their special messages will be shared with CHLA nurses, doctors and other caregivers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyhealthchildren's hospital los angelesnursescommunitycaregiversdoctors
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Newsom says there's no time to waste when tackling homelessness
Toyota Sports Complex in Torrance to close
Pediatricians answer parents' top questions on COVID vaccine for kids
Dad walks 1K+ miles barefoot to raise awareness for daughter's disease
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News