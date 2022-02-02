health

Send a Valentine's Day card to a patient at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Being a hospital patient is hard enough, but it can be especially tough for kids.

You can help put a smile on a child's face by sending a Valentine's Day card to a kid at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

You can create an outer space-themed Valentine and write a friendly message of cheer for CHLA 's pediatric patients.

Choose from three animated galactic designs: a unicorn jumping over the moon, a koala riding a rocket ship and an alien orbiting Earth in a UFO.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, the hospital has had to limit visitors and scale back this year's Valentine's Day celebration," says Carol Hamamoto, CHLA Child Life and Expressive Arts Manager.

"These Valentines are a wonderful way for the community to send love and joy (safely!) and connect with our patients."

For each Valentine sent through Feb. 14, Postmates has pledged to donate $1 to CHLA, committing up to $20,000.

You can deliver a Valentine's Day card by visiting chla.org/valentine.
