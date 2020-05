Send a Valentine's Day card to a patient at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

EMBED >More News Videos Make your Valentine extra special by sending it from the Valentines, Virginia Post Office

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Being a hospital patient is hard enough, but it can be especially tough for kids.You can help put a smile on a child's face by sending a Valentine's Day card to a kid at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.You can choose a special dinosaur-themed greeting card, like a Brachiosaurus declaring "You're Dino-Mite!" and then add a personalized message.The cards will be hand delivered to each patient, along with a goody bag and balloons for an extra sweet Valentine's Day.For each card with a personal message sent before Feb. 14, an anonymous donor has pledged to donate $1 to CHLA, up to $25,000.You can deliver a Valentine's Day card by visiting chla.org/valentine