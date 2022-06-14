Health & Fitness

Children's Hospital Los Angeles ranked first in California for pediatric care, specialty services

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Children's Hospital Los Angeles was again ranked as California's best hospital for pediatric care and specialty services according to U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Children's Hospitals list published today.

The hospital was also first in the survey's Pacific U.S. region, which consists of Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington, and made the Honor Roll of Best Children's Hospitals for the 14th consecutive year, every year since its inception.

The hospital was nationally ranked in all 10 pediatric subspecialties assessed by the survey, including top-10 recognition in four categories -- sixth in both orthopedics and gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery and seventh in urology and diabetes and endocrinology.

The 2022-23 Best Children's Hospitals survey evaluated 119 pediatric hospitals, including freestanding institutions like CHLA, children's hospitals that are part of a larger health system and specialty pediatric centers, according to the U.S. News & World Report's survey.

