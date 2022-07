CHINATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was killed and another was injured after an SUV crashed into a bus bench in Los Angeles' Chinatown neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.The crash happened near the intersection of Broadway and Bernard Street just after 4:20 p.m., according to the L.A. Fire Department.The second victim hit by the vehicle was transported to a hospital in critical condition.Footage from the scene captured the vehicle on the sidewalk. The damaged bench was crunched between the vehicle and a fence.It's unclear how the crash happened, or if the driver stayed at the scene.