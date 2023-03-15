Eyewitness News was there after flames broke out on the 18th floor of the Sherry-Netherland Hotel on Fifth Avenue.

FBI investigating fire at New York hotel where Chinese billionaire arrested

NEW YORK -- A fire broke out inside a New York City hotel on Wednesday and the FBI is now involved in the investigation.

The FBI's New York Field office is working to determine whether the fire at the Sherry-Netherland Hotel in the Upper East Side is linked to the Wednesday morning arrest of exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Guo was arrested at 6 a.m. at his $32 million apartment in the building on Fifth Avenue at 60th Street.

Firefighters were called just after noon for a fire on the 18th floor, according to the FDNY.

FBI agents were still inside Guo's apartment at the time the fire broke out at 12:02 p.m., multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News. That's about six hours after Guo was arrested.

The agents were forced to evacuate and reported the fire to police.

Guo's 15-room penthouse is on at least the 17th floor, according to real estate listings when it was on the market for $32.5 million.

At this point, neither FDNY nor the FBI knows whether the fire was linked to the arrest. Both offices declined to comment.

Guo was set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

After burning for two hours, the fire was under control by 1:45 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries but sources say there was significant damage to Wengui's apartment.