localish

Knife-shaved Szechuan noodles draw customers to Rosemead restaurant

EMBED <>More Videos

Knife-shaved Szechuan noodles in Rosemead

ROSEMEAD, Calif. -- The family-owned JTYH restaurant specializes in Szechuan-style food.

"They all come here for our knife-shaved noodles," said Eugene Huang, co-owner of JTYH restaurant.

Customers come for the 'special' noodles, but they also come for the soups and dumplings. They make about 450 a day.

"We pretty much sell out," said Huang. "It's basically a meal in one; you've got the carbs, got the meat, you've got the veggies, it's all in here."

Huang and his family believe it's their dumplings and loyal customers that helped their Rosemead business get through the pandemic during California's shut down.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rosemeadkabcfoodchinese foodcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Crispy outside, Chewy inside: Meet the Mochinut
Chicago plant shop growing community 1 seed at a time
Long Island youth triathlon team inspires kids to compete
Knife-shaved Szechuan noodles in Rosemead
TOP STORIES
Father arrested in death of toddler in South LA
First child tax credit payments have been sent | Here's what to know
Gabriel Iglesias says he has COVID despite vaccination, cancels shows
LA County seeing 10-fold spike in COVID-19 cases
California lawmakers to vote on guaranteed income grants
Foo Fighters postpone Forum concert after confirmed COVID case
Homeownership rates are unequal across SoCal. Here's why that matters
Show More
Vaccinated Central CA man gets COVID after Reno vacation
Family of bears cools off next to crowd at Lake Tahoe beach
LAPD motorcycle officer in serious condition after crash
18-year-old joins Bezos for Blue Origin's first human flight
San Fernando Valley median home price soars to $955,000
More TOP STORIES News