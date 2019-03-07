3 arrested after sheriff's deputies, ICE agents raid marijuana grow houses in and around Chino

EMBED <>More Videos

Three men were arrested Thursday on federal charges alleging they took part in a scheme that used millions of dollars wired from China to purchase seven homes in San Bernardino County that were converted into illegal marijuana grow houses.

By and ABC7.com staff
CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- After a multi-agency raid on Thursday, three men were arrested on federal charges alleging they took part in a scheme that used millions of dollars wired from China to purchase seven homes in San Bernardino County that were converted into illegal marijuana grow houses.

The three men arrested were identified as Lin Li, also known as Aaron Li, 37, of Chino. He is accused of being the U.S.-based coordinator of the alleged scheme; Ben Chen, 42, of Alhambra, who allegedly took care of the marijuana grows; and Jimmy Yu, 44, of Pasadena, a second alleged grow-house caretaker, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

The complaint charges the three men with one count of manufacturing, distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Together with the arrests, law enforcement officials executed search warrants at Li's home and seven marijuana grow houses in Chino, Ontario and Chino Hills. As a result, authorities seized approximately 1,650 marijuana plants, as well as $80,000 in cash at Li's house.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and agents from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement formed a task force and on Thursday morning conducted simultaneous raids. It was all the result of a 14-month investigation.

The U.S. Attorney's Office has begun the process to forfeit the seven homes, which are cumulatively worth more than $5 million.

Li, a real estate agent, orchestrated a scheme that purchased houses through transactions designed to conceal the homes' true owners, converted the houses to marijuana grow operations, and trafficked marijuana, with most of the processed marijuana being sold to customers in California and Nevada, according to a 120-page affidavit in support of the criminal complaint.

"Investigators believe Li attempted to distance himself from the conspiracy by using Chen and Yu to manage day-to-day operations at the grow houses, to help with out-of-state distribution of the marijuana, and to return marijuana sale proceeds. Li also used bypasses to physically divert electricity directly from power lines, thus stealing power from the electric companies, hiding the grow houses' high power usage from law enforcement, and creating fire risks in neighborhoods," the press release stated.

Down payments for most of the grow houses were traced back to wire transfers from China, according to the affidavit, and several of the properties were bought by "straw buyers."

The titles for most of the homes were transferred to limited liability companies associated with Li, the press release stated.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
chinosan bernardino countymarijuanasan bernardino county sheriffs departmenticeraid
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Boy wasn't allowed to use restroom at school, forced to sit in urine, mom says
3 sick near high school in Harbor City after exposure to substance
Santa Anita begins inspections after horse deaths
Child in Canyon Country seen leaning on loose 2nd-floor window screen
Taco Bell gives free tacos to man who survived on fire sauce
Vigil to be held for girl found dead on Hacienda Heights trail
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
Show More
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Fired LA County deputy will keep gun and badge for now
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
For this dog, 'The Lion King' is more than just a movie
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
More TOP STORIES News