IE investigators seeking more potential victims of man who drove 'A Team' van

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Inland Empire investigators are asking for the public's help determining if there were more alleged victims of a sex-crime suspect known to drive replica vans from "Scooby Doo" and "The A-Team."

San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators want you to take a good look at a picture of Edmundo Alarcon.

The 44-year-old was arrested Tuesday at his home on Farndon Avenue in Chino.

Alarcon is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor, according to sheriff's spokesperson Mara Rodriguez.

Chino man accused of sex crimes with minor in replica 'The A-Team' van

Authorities fear there may be other victims out there.

"If there's any possibility that your child has come in contact with Mr. Alarcon please reach out to us," Rodriguez said. "If it turns out to be nothing, fantastic. But the worst thing that could happen is that a child is a victim and no one knows."

She said Alarcon allegedly developed a relationship with a teenage girl between Nov. 2022 and July 2023.

Investigators believe he coerced the victim to perform sexual acts inside his black and red replica Chevrolet van similar to the one driven in the 1980s TV show "The A Team."

Rodriguez said Alarcon also owns a replica Volkswagen van from the "Scooby-Doo" cartoon.

However, they don't know if that van was also allegedly used to commit crimes.

"People of all ages are familiar with that van so that's definitely an attraction, not only for those who saw it in our childhood, but kids today," she said.

The sheriff's department believes Alarcon would frequent local car shows to show off the vans.

Rodriguez said he may have used them to attract potential victims.

"Obviously that's sometimes a big draw for the community including the children so the more that he was out in the community the more often he would have had those opportunities to meet children and possibly identify further victims."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip website.