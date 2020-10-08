Carjacking suspects arrested after shooting, police chase in Chino, authorities say

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two carjacking suspects were arrested Thursday morning after a shooting and a police chase in Chino, authorities said.

Officers and deputies from multiple agencies responded after the pursuit ended about 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Schaefer and Oaks avenues, according to police. Video from AIR7HD showed officers searching a sedan at the scene.

Investigators said one of the suspects opened fire at one point during the incident, but it was unclear if anyone was injured or if the gunman was one of the two people in custody. A third suspect remained at large.

The identities of the individuals in custody were not immediately released. No description of the person being sought was available.

Initial reports that a police officer had opened fire were unfounded, authorities said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
