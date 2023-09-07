Chino police shoot, kill man accused of intentionally crashing into motorcycle officer

Chino police shot and killed a man at a home in Rialto, hours after authorities said the suspect intentionally crashed into a motorcycle officer.

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Chino police shot and killed a man at a home in Rialto on Wednesday, hours after authorities said the suspect intentionally crashed into a motorcycle officer.

An officer tried to stop the suspect for a traffic violation in the 15800 block of Chino's El Prado Road just before 10 a.m., according to a police news release.

Police said the suspect pull over and instead deliberately crashed his vehicle into the motorcycle officer before fleeing the scene. The officer was rushed to a hospital and treated for moderate injuries before being released.

Chino detectives tracked down the suspect with help from Fontana police and were led to a home in Rialto. A SWAT team with the Chino Police Department served a search warrant at the house around 5:30 p.m., according to police. San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies also responded to the home.

"There was like five gunshots," said Rialto resident Eric Strausborger. "First we heard the SWAT team yell, 'Get down!' Then we heard the people that live there screaming that it wasn't them."

At some point during the incident, the suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement. Details on what led up to the shooting were not available.

The suspect's identity was not immediately released. Neighbors who spoke with Eyewitness News said they don't believe the suspect lived at the home but say they have seen him visit several times before.

"He wouldn't look at you. He'd say, 'Hi' and look away, so we all felt a little weirded out by him," said neighbor Michael Gonzales.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No officers were injured.