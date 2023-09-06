A judge is expected to decide whether the Chino Valley Unified School District's transgender policy can remain in effect.

Judge to hold hearing over Chino Valley school board policy on transgender notification

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- At a hearing on Wednesday, a judge is expected to decide whether the Chino Valley Unified School District's transgender policy can remain in effect during a lawsuit filed by the state's top prosecutor.

The policy requires parents to notify parents within three days if their child is identifying as transgender.

Most, if not all, LGBT advocates oppose the policy, as does California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Bonta has filed a lawsuit against the school district, whose policy requires school staff to "out" trans and nonconformist students to their parents.

The first hearing on the matter is scheduled for Wednesday morning in San Bernardino. A judge is expected to decide whether the policy can remain in effect during the lawsuit.

The school board president supports the policy, saying parents have a right to know the decisions their children are making in school.

Bonta says the policy threatens the well-being of those students.

An extensive number of queer advocacy groups believe schools should be a safe haven. The school district's policy, they believe, invades students' policy.