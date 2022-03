CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- These days, the Chino Valley Fire Department does much more than just responding to emergency calls - lots of diapers are now part of daily life.On Thursday, the department posted a photo to social media that shows the newest additions to the firehouse.Their firefighters had 15 babies in the span of year and they got them all together to document it.The kids' ages are between three weeks and 12 months old.