Chino Valley Unified votes in support of proposed controversial gender reporting bill

The Chino Valley Unified School District has voted in support of a controversial gender reporting bill that has sparked outrage among some students and parents.

After about an hour of public comment Thursday night, the school board voted 4-1 in support of AB 1314. The proposed state assembly bill would require schools to notify parents within 72 hours if their student starts identifying as transgender.

This could happen when students join an athletic team or use bathroom facilities that do not align with the sex on their official records.

Current California law protects student privacy on this matter, but some say parents have the right to know that information.

"What this fight is about... is people want to own our kids. Nobody owns our kids. Kids belong to their parents," said Assemblyman Bill Essayli from Riverside.

Others say it's a first step in dismantling LGBTQ rights and protections.

"You, the school board, will never understand the gravity of the danger this resolution places upon transgender students," said one speaker during public comment ahead of the vote. "You are supposed to protect students. You are supposed to support students. You are supposed to ensure equality for each student. However.. This resolution does the complete opposite."

The bill is currently in committee at the state level.