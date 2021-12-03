online shopping

The perfect holiday gift? Chipotle's cilantro soap bars sold out

Everyone has their go-to scent when shopping for soaps, but have you ever wished to smell like cilantro? It looks like many have!
CALIFORNIA (KABC) -- Everyone has their go-to scent when shopping for soaps, but have you ever wished to smell like cilantro? Now you can.

Chipotle recently announced it's selling cilantro soap bars, and according to its website, they're already sold out.

The fast casual restaurant said the soap is made with real ingredients and lists it as a "100% real soap bar."



Each 4-ounce bar of soap sold for $8 each and is made with organic oils such as olive, coconut, flaxseed, and shea.

Chipotle sells other restaurant-branded items on its website like sweatshirts, socks, leggings and jackets.

It's unclear if the restaurant will restock the cilantro soap bars soon.

Also, for those who may be wondering, the company says this item is not edible.

