The perfect holiday gift? Chipotle's cilantro soap bars sold out

Chipotle recently announced it's selling cilantro soap bars, and according to its website, they're already sold out.
The fast casual restaurant said the soap is made with real ingredients and lists it as a "100% real soap bar."
Don’t eat the soap ᵇᵘʸ ᵗʰᵉ ˢᵒᵃᵖ https://t.co/URP9z1TbY4 pic.twitter.com/ZymPS9Gc3N— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) December 2, 2021
Each 4-ounce bar of soap sold for $8 each and is made with organic oils such as olive, coconut, flaxseed, and shea.
Chipotle sells other restaurant-branded items on its website like sweatshirts, socks, leggings and jackets.
It's unclear if the restaurant will restock the cilantro soap bars soon.
Also, for those who may be wondering, the company says this item is not edible.