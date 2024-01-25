Chipotle hiring 19,000 employees for its upcoming 'burrito season'

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- "Burrito season" is coming up and Chipotle says it needs to hire 19,000 workers for its busiest time of year.

The Newport Beach-based restaurant chain is offering new benefits to attract employees, including a 4% match of 401(k) contributions for workers who are paying off student loan debt; a credit card that allows faster access to paycheck funds; and new resources for mental health and financial wellbeing.

The company operates more than 3,300 restaurants in the United States, Canada and Europe and employs more than 110,000 workers.

The company defines burrito season as March through May.

