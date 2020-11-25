VIDEO: CHLA patient in cowboy outfit rings bell to mark last cancer treatment

On Tuesday, CHLA tweeted the video of the boy, nicknamed "Nano," ringing a bell to mark his last treatment, surrounded by family and hospital staff.
Nano, who was dressed in a traditional "charro" or Mexican cowboy outfit, received a round of applause and cheers filled the hallway as he hugged a family member.
2020 has been a tough year, but some people have a lot to be #thankful for. When Nano rang the bell to mark his last treatment, the sound went straight to our hearts and filled our eyes with happy tears. Happy #Thanksgiving everyone! pic.twitter.com/wmoVBmUw1R— Children's Hospital LA (@ChildrensLA) November 23, 2020
"I told you we weren't gonna stay here forever, I told you!" she said as Nano could be heard laughing and crying.
He then turns to thank the hospital staff.
"Thank you for taking care of me and being here for me and so supportive," Nano said.
The family also thanked the healthcare workers, who they called their "second family."
"It's hard to say bye, but we have to go, you know?" she said.
CHLA said in the tweet: "2020 has been a tough year, but some people have a lot to be #thankful for. When Nano rang the bell to mark his last treatment, the sound went straight to our hearts and filled our eyes with happy tears. Happy #Thanksgiving everyone!"