Society

VIDEO: CHLA patient in cowboy outfit rings bell to mark last cancer treatment

A heartwarming moment of a cancer patient at Children's Hospital LA celebrating his last treatment was captured on video.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A heartwarming moment of a cancer patient at Children's Hospital LA celebrating his last treatment was captured on video.

On Tuesday, CHLA tweeted the video of the boy, nicknamed "Nano," ringing a bell to mark his last treatment, surrounded by family and hospital staff.

Nano, who was dressed in a traditional "charro" or Mexican cowboy outfit, received a round of applause and cheers filled the hallway as he hugged a family member.



"I told you we weren't gonna stay here forever, I told you!" she said as Nano could be heard laughing and crying.

He then turns to thank the hospital staff.

"Thank you for taking care of me and being here for me and so supportive," Nano said.

The family also thanked the healthcare workers, who they called their "second family."

"It's hard to say bye, but we have to go, you know?" she said.

CHLA said in the tweet: "2020 has been a tough year, but some people have a lot to be #thankful for. When Nano rang the bell to mark his last treatment, the sound went straight to our hearts and filled our eyes with happy tears. Happy #Thanksgiving everyone!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countychildren's hospital los angelescancer
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SCE may shut off power on Thanksgiving due to fire danger
LA County supervisors decline to overturn dining ban
LA County restaurant owners frustrated over dining ban
Pasadena to step up enforcement as outdoor dining continues
Tommy Lasorda still hospitalized; condition improves
LA County on the brink of new stay-home order amid COVID surge
Meghan Markle reveals 'unbearable grief' of suffering miscarriage
Show More
Man fatally struck by 3 hit-and-run drivers in South LA
Our Lady of Guadalupe image making its way around LA, Ventura counties
Are restaurants causing LA County's COVID-19 surge?
Mysterious chrome monolith discovered in Utah
LACCD, Harbor College provide students with food and gift cards
More TOP STORIES News