WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol held a graduation ceremony in West Sacramento for 10 new K-9 teams.They will now join the 38 other teams currently deployed to six geographical regions throughout California including Southern California.Each team receives 400 to 600 hours of training for each officer and their K-9 partner.The newest dog assigned to the southern division which serves Los Angeles is a Dutch shepherd named Tyson.