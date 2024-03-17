CHP chase ends when suspect drives into water at Marina del Rey beach; driver in custody

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was arrested Saturday night after she led California Highway Patrol officers on a car chase and then drove into the water at a beach in Marina del Rey, authorities said.

The pursuit of the silver BMW began shortly before 11:30 p.m. on the 10 Freeway, near Temple City, a CHP spokesperson said. The driver was wanted for alleged speeding.

After driving onto the sand and into the crashing waves, the woman abandoned the SUV and swam into the water. She was rescued and taken into custody shortly afterward, then transported to a hospital with unknown injuries, the spokesperson said.

"I was just hanging out with some friends at this bar, when all of a sudden I see this car just fly down into the water," witness Angel Juarez said. "I saw a bunch of CHP officers chasing it. ... I ran over there with some of my friends and we looked. The lady was swimming into the ocean.

"It was pretty intense," Juarez said. "The Coast Guard came, all the police were here. Everyone was hiked up on the pier. That was probably one of the craziest things I've ever seen."

At least two dogs were also rescued from the water. Whether the dogs had been inside the car was unclear.