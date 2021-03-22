CHP investigating car-to-car shooting on the 101 freeway

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible car-to-car shooting in Agoura Hills.It apparently happened around 2 a.m Sunday on the 101 freeway.Officers were seen inspecting the car riddled with bullet holes at a gas station off the 101 freeway on Kanan Road. Two people were inside the car but were not struck.Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.