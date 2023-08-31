A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was hospitalized after being struck by a pickup truck on a street in Perris.

CHP motorcycle officer hospitalized after being struck by pickup truck in Perris

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was hospitalized Wednesday after being struck by a pickup truck on a street in Perris.

The collision occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mildred Street and Redlands avenue.

The officer, whose identity was not released, was transported to a hospital by ambulance in unknown condition.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. No citations or arrest were announced.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.