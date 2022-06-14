CHP officer hospitalized after being shot during traffic stop in Studio City; suspect sought

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11957110" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A California Highway Patrol officer was rushed to the hospital Monday night after being shot during a traffic stop in Studio City, according to authorities.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A California Highway Patrol officer is believed to be in critical condition after being shot during a traffic stop in Studio City, and the search for the gunman continued Tuesday.The shooting happened in the area of Landale Street, just east of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, on Campbell Hall Episcopal school property just before 8 p.m. Monday, according to the CHP.Witnesses told ABC7 that the CHP officer attempted to pull over a car but the driver initially refused. Eventually, the driver and officer pulled into the parking lot at Campbell Hall Episcopal, a private K-12 grade school, and then shots were fired.Shortly after the shooting, a large police presence surrounded an apartment complex in the area of Saticoy Street and Haskell Avenue in Van Nuys, where the shooter was believed to be holed up.A car matching the suspect's vehicle description was found near the apartment complex. A description of the suspect was not available.Video from the scene captured loud booms as SWAT officers attempted to get the suspect out of the apartment complex, but no arrests had been made as of early Tuesday morning.Meanwhile, the injured officer was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but officials have yet to provide an update on their condition.The investigation is ongoing.