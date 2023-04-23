Two California Highway Patrol officers were hospitalized after a vehicle slammed into their patrol car on the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino.

2 CHP officers hospitalized after SUV slams into patrol car on 215 Freeway in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two California Highway Patrol officers were hospitalized early Sunday morning after a vehicle slammed into their patrol car on the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino.

The crash occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, near University Parkway, according to a CHP incident log. All northbound lanes were temporarily closed as officers and firefighter-paramedics arrived at the scene.

The two injured Highway Patrol officers were at the scene of an earlier three-vehicle crash when their patrol car was struck by an SUV, authorities said. One person was taken into custody.

The officers were transported to a medical center in unknown condition.

News video from the scene showed a mangled CHP sedan and an SUV with severe front-end damage.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.