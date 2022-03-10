2 CHP officers injured after intentionally crashing into wrong-way driver on 10 Freeway in Mid-City

EMBED <>More Videos

CHP officers injured in wrong-way crash on 10 Freeway in Mid-City

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two CHP officers were hospitalized with minor injuries after they intentionally crashed into a wrong-way driver on the 10 Freeway in Mid-City.

Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday to the westbound side of the freeway near Crenshaw Boulevard regarding calls of a person driving the wrong way, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Despite a traffic break that was set up, authorities say the driver did not show signs of stopping. The officers then intentionally collided into the wrong-way driver to prevent him from hurting anybody on the freeway.

They suffered minor injuries, while the motorist was described by the CHP as unresponsive with a pulse. All three were taken to the hospital to be treated.

It's unclear if the motorist was driving under the influence.

The freeway was temporarily shut down, but it has since reopened.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mid citylos angeleslos angeles countycar crashchpi 10wrong wayfreeway
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video shows suspects attacking Lamborghini driver during DTLA robbery
Suspect photos released in hit-and-run that killed dad, daughter
DNA from bite mark leads to arrest in 1994 murder of IE woman
CDC could release new guidelines for masking on public transit
Report: Pilot fought to save helicopter before deadly OC crash
US inflation soars 7.9% over past 12 months, biggest spike since 1982
Attack on Ukraine hospital kills 3, including child: Officials
Show More
TX daycare under investigation after girl, 6, left in van
SoCal tactical combat medics on medical mission in Ukraine
Tiger Woods inducted into Hall of Fame with hard work and big payoff
Minimum wage will rise to $15.96 an hour in unincorporated LA County
Video: 2 drivers get into fistfight on SoCal freeway after crash
More TOP STORIES News