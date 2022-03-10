2 CHP officers injured after intentionally crashing into wrong-way driver on 10 Freeway in Mid-City

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two CHP officers were hospitalized with minor injuries after they intentionally crashed into a wrong-way driver on the 10 Freeway in Mid-City.Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday to the westbound side of the freeway near Crenshaw Boulevard regarding calls of a person driving the wrong way, according to the California Highway Patrol.Despite a traffic break that was set up, authorities say the driver did not show signs of stopping. The officers then intentionally collided into the wrong-way driver to prevent him from hurting anybody on the freeway.They suffered minor injuries, while the motorist was described by the CHP as unresponsive with a pulse. All three were taken to the hospital to be treated.It's unclear if the motorist was driving under the influence.The freeway was temporarily shut down, but it has since reopened.