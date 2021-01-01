entertainment

Chrissy Teigen announces she is "four weeks sober"

By Rob Picheta
Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has told fans she is "4 weeks sober," after posting an upbeat video on Instagram.

The star posted a clip of herself dancing to "Good Morning" from the musical "Singin' in the Rain," under which a fan commented: "I need whatever drugs you're on."

Teigen replied that she is "4 weeks sober," alongside a stream of heart and prayer emojis, receiving a number of congratulatory messages from her fans.

Teigen has discussed struggles with alcohol in the past, telling Cosmopolitan in 2017 that she was "point blank, just drinking too much" during part of her career.

"I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show," she said.

"You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody," she added, referring to her husband, musician John Legend.

In October the couple announced that they had lost their child following pregnancy complications.

EMBED More News Videos

Chrissy Teigen has suffered a miscarriage following a recent hospitalization in Los Angeles.



"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," they said in a statement posted to each of their Twitter accounts.

Teigen later said she was in a "grief depression hole" over the loss.

"I'm not tweeting much because I'm honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I'll be fixed soon," she wrote.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityentertainmentu.s. & worldinstagramchrissy teigen
ENTERTAINMENT
Looking back at Billy Porter's best fashion moments of 2020
Crews add final touches to NYE crystal ball in Times Square
Pro wrestler known as Luke Harper, Brodie Lee dies at 41
'Soul' co-director shares inspiring message behind film
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Costa Mesa bar owner charged with illegally operating during pandemic
More people without underlying conditions dying from COVID in LA County
Pharmacist arrested after deliberately spoiling vaccine, police say
Kirk Cameron hosts another holiday gathering at Point Mugu
2020: A Year Like No Other - new docuseries streaming now
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
Influential rapper MF DOOM dead at 49, family confirms
Show More
New Year's Eve events in Las Vegas expected to draw thousands
Neiman Marcus selling tamales for $92 a batch
LA County reminds people to stay home in powerful Twitter campaign
LAX unveils on-site COVID testing lab for travelers
Aggressive squirrel attacks reported in NYC neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News