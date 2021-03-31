Suspects arrested in Christmas Day street racing crash in Carson that killed spectator

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Multiple people have been arrested in connection with a street racing crash in Carson on Christmas Day that left one person dead and several other bystanders injured.On Dec. 25 around 1:45 p.m., two cars were street racing in the 900 block of East 230th Street when they crashed into each other, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The collision caused the drivers to lose control of the vehicles and strike a group of spectators. One of them, identified as 66-year-old Daniel Patten II of Long Beach, died as a result of being hit.The suspects in those cars fled the scene immediately after the collision and had been sought until now.At a news conference Wednesday morning at the sheriff's Carson Station, which was attended by the victim's brother, authorities announced the arrests of Tony Tatum, 36, and Henry Hurtado, 33. Both were both booked on suspicion of murder with bail set at $2 million.Two other people also were arrested, including the alleged organizer of the race, whose 14-year-old son was injured in the crash. He was booked on suspicion of conspiracy and child neglect. Sheriff's officials did not immediately release his name or that of the other arrestee.The department also released video of the two cars racing on the narrow street and crashing into each other near the crowd of people. The video footage helped authorities identify the drivers, according to the sheriff's department.