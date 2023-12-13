Police hope surveillance video of Sunset Strip shooting that nearly killed man will lead to arrests

Police have released new surveillance footage of a violent robbery on the Sunset Strip in which a former UC Davis athlete was shot in the head while trying to protect his friends. They hope this will finally help crack the case.

"It's been very frustrating," said an LAPD detective. "This is from 2022."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police have released new surveillance footage of a violent robbery on the Sunset Strip in which a former UC Davis athlete was shot in the head while trying to protect his friends.

More than a year after that shooting, Christopher Martin continues to defy the odds in his miraculous recovery from the near-fatal injury.

The musician and former UC Davis football player was in Los Angeles on April 16, 2022, celebrating a friend's birthday. The group had left a nightclub on the Sunset Strip when two masked men tried to rob them around 3 a.m., targeting them for their jewelry.

Martin yelled at the robbers in an effort to save his friends, including Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson. One of the suspects opened fire, hitting Martin in the skull and leaving him for dead in the parking lot in front of Pink Taco. He was brought to the hospital that night in critical condition.

"The suspects stalked all the victims as they left the nightclub on Sunset Boulevard at Crescent Heights. They followed them to their car," said LAPD Det. Daryn Dupree.

One was wearing a ski mask and another had a face mask. They fled in a black 3-series BMW.

Detectives say the attack likely was not their first or their last. A $50,000 reward is being offered in the case and police are hoping the video will finally help crack the case.

"It's been very frustrating," said Dupree. "This is from 2022."

As Martin continues to recover, his family is counting their blessings as he prepares to celebrate the holidays at home. They pray he will finally get the justice he deserves.

"Out of nowhere someone decided to shoot my child in the head," said his mother, Donna Martin. "And now you're running around like it's gonna be OK. It's not gonna be OK until you're caught and are behind bars."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD at 1-877-LAPD 24-7 or (877)527-3247. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.