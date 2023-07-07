SoCal man hits 2 jackpots in 2 months at Chumash casino, winning $1.8M

A Ventura County man hit two jackpots in 2 months at the Chumash casino, winning $1.8 million.

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. (KABC) -- A Ventura County man hit two big jackpots in two months at the Chumash Casino Resort, winning a combined $1.8 million.

On July 1, the lucky player hit a $1.3 million jackpot, the casino's largest ever, while playing a progressive slot machine in the Higher Limits room.

Only five weeks earlier the same man hit a $556,000 jackpot at a nearby slot machine.

The man, whose name was not released, told the casino he plans to share at least some of his good fortune with his family.

"I'm going to pay for my grandkids' tuition," he said. "My granddaughter, who turns 16 in September, is going to get a new car."

The previous record jackpot at Chumash was $1 million in 2014.

In the meantime, for those who set their quest for riches even higher, the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are climbing again, reaching a combined $1 billion for this week's drawings.