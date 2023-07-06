Three crosses were burned in an arson outside a Sylmar church in an incident that authorities were investigating as a possible hate crime.

Burning of crosses at Sylmar church investigated as possible hate crime, police say

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three crosses were burned in an arson outside a Sylmar church in an incident that authorities were investigating as a possible hate crime.

Firefighters initially responded about 4:45 a.m. to a report of a rubbish fire at the Sylmar Christian Fellowship on Polk Street, just northeast of the 210 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Upon arrival, firefighters found the flames to be out (and a garden hose on the ground nearby), and only smoldering wood remained," the agency said in a statement.

The crosses were part of the church property, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said, adding that an unknown substance was used to ignite them.

In accordance with protocol, LAPD and Fire Department investigators were notified of the incident because it occurred at a house of worship.

The investigation was ongoing.