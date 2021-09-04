Parishioner arrested after hidden cameras found inside church restroom in Bell Gardens

EMBED <>More Videos

Hidden cameras found inside church restroom in Bell Gardens

BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) -- A parishioner has been arrested for allegedly hiding cameras inside the women's restroom at a church in Bell Gardens.

On Sunday, church staff at the L.A. Pentecostal Church on the 8300 block of Eastern Avenue discovered the small hidden cameras and called police, according to the Bell Gardens Police Department.

After reviewing the footage that police say showed several young children and numerous unidentifiable women using the restroom, they identified the suspect.

Church officials then spoke to the man, identified as Stephen Ramirez, and convinced him to turn himself in. Ramirez was subsequently arrested on charges of invasion of privacy and lewd conduct.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at (562) 806-7619.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bell gardenslos angeles countyarresthidden camerachurch
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect dead after shooting at school bus in Buena Park
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase across Sylmar area
De la Hoya tests positive for COVID, withdraws from fight
Crash leads to deadly road rage incident in downtown LA
FTC wants to know why McDonald's ice cream machines break so often
Kate Walsh returning to 'Grey's Anatomy' for season 18
Dozens dead as police search for missing after Ida soaks Northeast
Show More
Police pursuit crash in Koreatown leaves innocent person dead
12-year-old OC entrepreneur expanding recycling business
Murrieta family blames state's mental health system for son's death
Federal unemployment benefits expire Saturday
Hundreds attend Rancho Cucamonga memorial for Marine killed in Kabul
More TOP STORIES News